Care home residents break record for world’s oldest choir with average age of 94

A choir made up of 17 elderly care home residents has become the world’s oldest as members have an average age of 94.

The choir, known as the Prime Timers, are aged between 87 and 99, and sang together at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, West Midlands, on Thursday to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the oldest choir in the world.

The previous record was held by St John’s House in York, which broke the record in 2013 and was made up of 13 members with an average age of 91.

The record attempt was supported by Music for Dementia, a charity campaigning to make music a key part of dementia care, and arts organisation Intergenerational Music Making (IMM), a charity aiming to connect people from different generations through music.

The Prime Timers joined singer and Music for Dementia ambassador Tony Christie to sing Silent Night and performed traditional festive songs including Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, all while raising money for charity.

Residents across seven care homes in Warwickshire came together to break the record for the world’s oldest choir (Runwood Homes/PA)

The choir also sang an original song named Christmas Through the Years, which was co-written with IMM and released for £1 on online music distribution service Bandcamp to raise money for Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project, a local dementia charity.

IMM founder Charlotte Miller said writing the Prime Timers’ Christmas song was a “moving experience”.

“Writing Christmas Through The Years with Runwood’s residents and staff has been a truly moving experience,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful reminder of how music can transcend generations, sparking conversations, evoking cherished memories and fostering a profound sense of connection.”

The group is made up of residents who live at seven care homes across Warwickshire run by Runwood Homes.

Choir member Christopher Huddleston, who lives at the Low Furlong Care Home in Shipston on Stour, said it was a “great honour” being part of the choir.

“It’s been a great honour and a remarkable day,” Mr Huddleston said.

“Few of us at any age get to have an attempt at a world record, let alone at 90 or more and on the same bill as Tony Christie. It has been quite something.”

Youngest choir member, June Burton, 87, said singing brings her lots of joy.

“I just sing. It makes me happy. My dad always sang, and he had a lovely voice, so I think he passed it on to me,” she said.

The 17 choir members are aged between 87 and 99 and together have an average age of 94 (Runwood Homes/PA)

GWR adjudicator Carl Saville confirmed the Prime Timers beat the previous record to become the world’s oldest choir and congratulated the group.

He said: “A massive congratulations to the whole team at Runwood Homes who spent many months planning and preparing for the events, as well as the amazing choir.”

The Prime Timers was created by Jasmine Kessey, deputy home manager at Lower Meadow care home in Stratford-upon-Avon as she believes music can help to reduce loneliness and play “an important role” in care homes.

“Having worked in care homes for over 10 years, I’ve seen first-hand the joy that music brings to residents,” Ms Kessey said.

“Their memory may not be as it once was but most of them will remember their favourite song and how it made them feel.

“Music creates a strong sense of community, reduces loneliness and brings a bit of a buzz to the home.

“It has so many positive and emotional benefits for residents that music plays an important role in all our care homes.”

Sarah Metcalfe, managing director at Music for Dementia, hopes the Prime Timers’ performance will encourage people to join a choir.

“The Prime Timers are proof you’re never too old to join a choir,” she said.

“Music for Dementia has loved working with them on their record attempt and now we’re encouraging everyone to join a choir in 2025 – especially if you’re living with dementia or caring for someone who has it.”