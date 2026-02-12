Will Bad Bunny have his own GTA 6 radio station? Here's what we know

With GTA 6 officially on track for a 19 November release after multiple delays, anticipation is at an all-time high – and fans have been left to speculate about what Rockstar has in store.

The latest rumour making waves online? That Bad Bunny could be getting his own radio station in the hugely anticipated game.

The speculation began on X/Twitter, where one account shared a photo of the star following his historic Super Bowl debut alongside a screenshot from GTA 6.

"GTA 6 will reportedly give Bad Bunny his own radio station that only plays his music," the tweet claimed.

Before anyone paused to fact-check, social media was flooded with reactions and memes. Some fans even started imagining high-speed missions combined with the heartfelt soundtrack of 'DtMF'.

"Bad Bunny getting his own exclusive radio station in GTA 6 with nothing but his tracks? That’s not a feature — that’s a coronation. Rockstar just said 'the streets belong to Benito now,'" one joked.

Another penned: "Bad Bunny in GTA 6 somehow having his own station?? That’d be insane. Even if it’s just speculation right now, the soundtrack looks like it’s gonna be legendary."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Imagine driving down Ocean Drive at sunset with 'Tití Me Preguntó blasting on a 24/7 dedicated station. November 19 cannot come fast enough. Rockstar is really about to give us the most culturally accurate game of all time!"

However, despite the excitement, the claim appears highly unlikely. With Bad Bunny dominating headlines thanks to the Super Bowl and an upcoming world tour with soaring ticket demand, it seems far more plausible that the post was simply an attempt at trolling — something the internet has perfected.

The baseless rumour was posted by a parody account called HoopsCrave, where the post racked up a staggering 1.7 million views. Indy100 reached out to Rockstar Games for comment with no immediate response.

What is confirmed, though, is that Rockstar has ambitious plans for GTA 6 that are expected to leave fans "astonished," according to CEO Strauss Zelnick. Marketing for the game is set to begin this summer, though he told CNBC: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release."

Elsewhere, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

