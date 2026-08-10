Formula One's George Russell and long-time girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, have announced their engagement, and there's only one question on everyone's minds: where are the ring details?

The couple shared a number of photos to Instagram featuring a candlelit dinner and the sizeable rock itself, which consists of a large oval-cut yellow diamond - thought to be around eight to ten carats - and a side setting of two smaller, white diamonds.

"It’s a beautiful three-stone setting, and the proportions have been really well considered", notes Neil Dutta, Managing Director at jeweller Angelic Diamonds .

"The elongated oval gives Carmen plenty of finger coverage, while the white side stones draw your eye into the yellow centre without competing with it."

“For me, though, it’s the colour of that centre diamond that really sets this ring apart", he continues.

"I’d expect a stone with this depth of colour to fall into the Fancy Vivid Yellow category, often referred to as a canary diamond.

"Yellow diamonds get their colour naturally from nitrogen within the stone, and generally, the richer and more saturated the yellow, the rarer and more valuable the diamond becomes. Getting this intensity of colour in a natural diamond at this carat weight is exceptional.

“It also gives what is otherwise quite a traditional three-stone engagement ring much more personality. Yellow diamonds are often associated with warmth, joy and optimism, which is fitting symbolism for an engagement ring, but they’re also a great choice for someone who wants something distinctive while still feeling timeless."

Neil estimates that it could be worth anywhere between £550,000-£600,000.

The pair, both 28, have been together since 2020 when a chance meeting brought them together. It's thought that the Spanish influencer had been roped into a double date by her friend, when one of the guys cancelled - forcing Russell to step in at the last moment with no expectations.

"Oh he did so good", one person commented under the announcement.

"That is a REALLY beautiful ring", another added, while a third penned; "What a dream".

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