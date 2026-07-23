Skims’ best collaboration yet is with a designer you’ve never heard of

Kim Kardashian's Skims was a success story no one could have predicted, and having earned a $5 billion valuation in the last eight months, it's cemented itself as one of the major players in the athleisure world.

The reality star-born brand has since gone one to collaborate with other major global fashion giants, including The North Face, Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, and Fendi to name but a few.

But now, for their most recent partnership, they're flying slightly more under-the-radar, opting to collaborate with an up-and-coming Italian-American designer that you've probably never heard of. What's more, it's being dubbed one of their most "incredible" capsule collections yet.

Founded by Kari Vettese in 2022, the eponymous VETTESE has become somewhat of a red carpet titan, having been spotted on the likes of Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Tyla.

For the rest of us, however, her work has remained somewhat of an aspirational enigma, having showed on the CFDA Fashion Calendar during New York Fashion Week for the first time in February 2025.

Skims

She's best-known for creating sculptural looks inspired by the gaudiness of Ancient Rome - and is instantly recognisable in the slightly-more pared-back Skims collection.

The Skims website articulates the new pieces perfectly, dubbed them "A limited-edition collaboration defined by sculptural draping, signature stretch, and endless versatility".

And, it would appear they do just that.

Despite comprising of just seven pieces (all available in classic Skims colourways; Ecru, Cocoa, and Onyx), each one is designed to be worn multiple ways, and includes draped skirts, tops, and a long dress with tie detailings, and made from modal and cashmere.

While Skims usually opts for so-called basics, the elevated detailing of straps and drapes has made this fresh take on long-time favourites an instant hit, thanks to its mix of comfort and style - designs which have reportedly been in the making for two years.

You can expect your wish list to come at a typical Skims price point, with the most purse-friendly purchase being a £68 draped bralette, while the top-end boasts a £158 strappy maxi dress that wouldn't look out of place in a club, or strolling along a beach.

As usual, they come in sizes XXS to 4XL, and some designs even have the added bonus of secret buttonholes so you can attach them together and create new wardrobe staples entirely.





“Bringing VETTESE together with SKIMS felt like a natural fit. We loved the opportunity to combine our two perspectives and create something that feels fresh", Kim Kardashian said in a statement.

"This is incredible...not incredible for my bank account", one shopper teased. "Restock I'm begging", another pleaded.

Meanwhile, someone else branded it "perfect'".

You'll have to move quickly though, as many of the pieces are now running low on stock (or in some cases, sold out entirely), with the brand replying to comments vowing that it's a strictly limited run.

The collection is now available to shop exclusively on the Skims website and in their Los Angeles and New York stores.

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