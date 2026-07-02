Should a man climb to the top of the Empire State Building unaided to propose to you?

Well, that's what the internet is suggesting after Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus were arrested for doing exactly that.

The pair, clad in black masks, hit headlines on Wednesday (1 July) after scaling the 1,454ft (443m) New York City skyscraper, unfurling a banner at the top which read: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

Moments later, they climbed down to a lower platform of the structure, where Beerkus got down on one knee - with Nikolau showing off her sizeable rock on Instagram once they'd made it back to the safety of the ground.

It's not all cause for celebration, as the pair have since been arrested for burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct.

But, despite NYPD's disapproval for the stunt, which a spokesperson for the building has dubbed an "unauthorized incident", social media's attention is firmly on the couple's relationship.

Their romance was first documented in the 2024 Netflix documentary titled Skywalkers: A Love Story, which saw them prepare to illegally scale Merdeka 118, in Kuala Lumpur.

"...If he wanted to he would", one person commented on their death-defying engagement.

"Fellas, that's going to be hard to beat", another added.

"There will never be a more over-the-top proposal", a third wrote, while a fourth dubbed it "some Bonnie and Clyde s***".

That's one way to make your proposal memorable.

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