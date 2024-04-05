Cassie 'cooperating with feds' for Diddy investigation

Diddy's ex-partner Cassie, among other women, is reportedly in contact with the authorities working on the rapper's federal investigation.

Sources told TMZthat Cassie has been working with investigators "for several weeks" alongside other women.

While details are unclear, the outlet speculates it could reference the lawsuit she filed against Diddy, in which she made several allegations.

These include claims of him forcing her to have sex with several male prostitutes, physical violence and piling her with drugs and alcohol throughout their relationship. She also alleged he engaged in sex trafficking.

Diddy denied claims, and the December lawsuit was settled just a day later.

It comes after federal agents raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation, with lawyer Douglas Wigdor (who represents Cassie) issuing a statement to Good Morning America shortly after.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," the statement read. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."



Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer hit back and called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force".

In a statement, he said: "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

