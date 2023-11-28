Channel 5 drops history documentary over contributor's alleged Neo-Nazi links

Channel 5 axed a documentary from its schedule on Sunday night after one of the contributors was allegedly exposed for being a Neo-Nazi.

Nikki Shaw, who was set to appear as a historian in 1928: The Year The Thames Flooded, is alleged to be a Nazi. Images of her performing a Nazi salute and licking a lollipop with a swastika symbol on it were shared online, alongside allegations of Shaw sharing racist and homophobic content on social media.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 confirmed the show had been dropped from its schedule, saying: "We will not be airing the film this evening whilst producers look into this further."

Instead, a re-run of Beast from the East: The Big Freeze of 2018 was played in its place.

The allegations were raised after Hope not Hate, a British anti-fascist organisation, posted a thread on Twitter/X about Shaw's ties to the far-right.

The organisation described Shaw as "a hardline Nazi". It wrote: "In an effort to hide her police, Shaw has a Facebook account in the name of Bunty McBint. Among her friends are key C18 leaders Will Browning, Nick Field and Karen Henderson."

They add that her "Facebook page is riddled with vile racism and dehumanising language." Calling Black people "c**ns" and "monkey".

Shaw is also alleged to have a "particular hatred towards Sam Smith", writing: "How come no-one has thought about euthanising these nonce c**ts through a gas out on their tour bus while they are asleep?"

Indy100 have contacted ITN Productions for comment.



