Man enters bar in full Nazi costume and it goes as well as you'd expect

There are tasteless Halloween costumes and then there are just downright offensive ones, and no one should have to put up with the latter.
One man learnt this the hard way when he decided to rock up to a New York bar dressed in full Nazi uniform.
The unknown individual was caught on camera approaching the bar with a swastika on his arm and a wide grin on his face.
No one else was smiling, however, as patrons at the Fanelli Cafe swiftly made clear what they thought of his outfit.
“What is wrong with you?,” one woman can be heard shouting in the recording, which was later shared on Twitter.
\u201ca guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words\u201d— matt (@matt) 1667100884
The man then shrugged as he was apparently turned away, with one onlooker telling him: “Get out of here you motherf****er.”
The sinister stranger then responded: “F*** you,” which, inevitably, went down like a cup of cold sick.
Another man instantly stormed over, ensuring that the creep didn’t get lost on his way out the door.
The 18-second clip was viewed more than 2.7 million times in 10 hours, as viewers shared their horror at the costume-wearer’s “pathetic” display.
\u201cWhat is going on in our country for this ignorant fool to think this is ok at any time\u2026 don\u2019t tell me about Halloween. He knew what he was doing.\u201d— Kevin Negandhi (@Kevin Negandhi) 1667143214
\u201cwe may have no control over a change in the content moderation policies on our social media sites of choice, but we all have a collective role in setting our social norms. never let a nazi have a seat at the table.\u201d— molly conger (@molly conger) 1667143038
\u201cFanelli\u2019s was founded by a Jewish refugee from the Holocaust, who family, the Noe family, still owns it\u201d— Jason Stanley (@Jason Stanley) 1667137340
We just hope that the man now puts his outfit where it belongs: in the trash.
