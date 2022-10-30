Man enters bar in full Nazi costume and it goes as well as you'd expect

There are tasteless Halloween costumes and then there are just downright offensive ones, and no one should have to put up with the latter.

One man learnt this the hard way when he decided to rock up to a New York bar dressed in full Nazi uniform.

The unknown individual was caught on camera approaching the bar with a swastika on his arm and a wide grin on his face.

No one else was smiling, however, as patrons at the Fanelli Cafe swiftly made clear what they thought of his outfit.

“What is wrong with you?,” one woman can be heard shouting in the recording, which was later shared on Twitter.

The man then shrugged as he was apparently turned away, with one onlooker telling him: “Get out of here you motherf****er.”

The sinister stranger then responded: “F*** you,” which, inevitably, went down like a cup of cold sick.

Another man instantly stormed over, ensuring that the creep didn’t get lost on his way out the door.

The 18-second clip was viewed more than 2.7 million times in 10 hours, as viewers shared their horror at the costume-wearer’s “pathetic” display.





We just hope that the man now puts his outfit where it belongs: in the trash.

