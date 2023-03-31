Jeremy Vine attempts to redefine word 'woke' when he doesn't like meaning

Jeremy Vine is receiving backlash online after he tried to change the definition of 'woke' given by a guest speaking on its origins.



"Woke is an African-American term, it means 'to be awake to injustice in society'", Natasha Devon explained on his talk show.

Vine mocked that he thought it was 'people who read The Guardian'.



"In your definition it means that but not to everyone", he added, before Devon had to explain that her 'version' was actually the dictionary meaning.

