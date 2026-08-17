Charity rowers complete circumnavigation of Britain

A team of charity rowers raising money for research into motor neurone disease (MND) has completed the last leg of its circumnavigation of Britain.

The four-strong crew of the Row4MND team landed at Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders on Sunday, having set off from Skye last Monday.

They spent 39 days at sea during the challenge which they completed over four legs spanning a year.

The team is trying to raise £57 million to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The team comprises (left to right) Matt Parker, Aaron Kneebone, Mike Bates and Gareth Timmins (Eoghan Smith/PA)

The have faced challenges including Storm Floris and being mistaken for a “migrant dinghy” by Norfolk MP Rupert Lowe while rowing up the east coast of England during one stretch of their journey.

Row4MND co-founder Matthew Parker said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support and kindness of people we’ve met during this journey and the level of generosity shown by those who have donated to these causes.

“Motor neurone disease is a cruel illness, and there’s still not enough awareness.

“Much more needs to be done to find a cure, and if we can help shine a spotlight on three brilliant charities involved in the fight, that’s the least we can do.”

The crew also includes three former Royal Marines – Mike Bates, Aaron Kneebone and Gareth Timmins.

We’re already looking forward to the challenges that await in 2027 and 2028, as we push on and take it to the next level Mike Bates

Mike Bates said: “We’ve experienced so much during this journey, encountering temperatures up in the 30s and down to a wind chill of minus five.

“We’ve encountered storms, spectacular wildlife and visited every nation of the UK, meeting some special people along the way.

“With the support of our friends and families, we’ve deepened our resolve to do what we can in the fight against MND.

“We’re already looking forward to the challenges that await in 2027 and 2028, as we push on and take it to the next level.”

The crew has been raising money for three charities focused on the fight against MND: The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation; Leeds Hospitals Charity; and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Next year, the crew plan to row in the Arctic, followed by a world record attempt from New York to London in 2028.

MND campaigner and former Rugby League great Sir Kevin Sinfield said: “What these guys are doing is epic.

“Seeing the impact that raising funds and awareness to fight MND is having shows we are moving forward together.”

Anyone wishing to follow the crew’s journey and donate can do so at www.row4mnd.com or find @ROW4MND on Instagram.