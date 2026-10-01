XBOX Project Helix LIVE: CEO Asha Sharma's firm stance on if XBOX is up for sale

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has given a firm stance on reports Microsoft's gaming division is up for sale. Details of a new agreement between XBOX and Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games and 2K, have been revealed too.

This comes with XBOX's next-gen console, XBOX Project Helix, "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog has all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma's firm stance on if it's up for sale XBOX CEO Asha Sharma XBOX, Microsoft XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has given a firm stance on reports Microsoft's gaming division is up for sale. Speaking to the New York Times, Sharma said: "XBOX is not for sale. "We will do whatever it takes to set the company up for success and we will look at the right partnerships, the right operating model and everything needed to achieve that."

XBOX and Take-Two Interactive new agreement Take-Two Interactive, the company which owns Rockstar Games and 2K, has confirmed in a report it has reached a publishing deal with XBOX. "The agreement grants the company the right to develop, publish, have manufactured, market, advertise, distribute and sell XBOX compatible products for all XBOX devices," said the report. It's basically an updated agreement for Take-Two to continue releasing games across XBOX hardware, including any new upcoming consoles like the Project Helix family.

New feature key for XBOX Project Helix fully launches XBOX's disc-to-digital programme has fully rolled out after successful initial tests. XBOX Series X and XBOX One owners can now insert physical copies of their games into their console's disc drive to obtain a digital license for that game. That means players will be able to play the game they own physically across multiple different platforms and not be tied to having to insert their disc into the console each time they want to play it. This is a key feature ahead of XBOX Project Helix releasing as it means players will be able to access games they own physical copies of much more easily on the new hardware.

XBOX Project Helix could be 40 per cent faster than PS6 A renowned hardware insider has made claims online about potential XBOX Project Helix specs which also point to when the hybrid console may release. KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forum: "PS6 will be 40TF (teraflops), [XBOX Project] Helix will be 56TF. Both chips are taped out." Teraflops is a measure of computer processing speed and chips being taped out means the final design blueprint of an integrated circuit has been completed, verified and sent for production. If this proves to be the case, XBOX Project Helix would be 40 per cent faster in terms of raw processing speed than the PS6. Claims the chips being taped out has swelled speculation XBOX Project Helix, along with the PS6, could release late in 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella very happy with XBOX 'streamlining' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said XBOX's "streamlining", or "reset", has so far been "great" and he "feels fantastic" about the IP the company is currently working on. Speaking on Sources Podcast, Nadella said: "I feel fantastic about the IP we have right now. "If I look at the studios, the IP portfolio we have and our ability to then take that and produce great games going forward, I feel fantastic. "There's some amount of streamlining the team is doing and Asha [Sharma, XBOX CEO] is doing which is great to see and then we have to invent the right sustainable business model that allows us to deliver gaming to more and more people. "That has always been the goal, which is to be a great publisher and great platform provider for games, across both PCs and XBOXs." This comes after 268 employees across XBOX Game Studios were laid off with a number of projects and studios shuffling around, including Activision working on the next Halo game and Bethesda expanding to include Obsidian which will continue work on its current projects including the new Fallout "project" and Grounded.

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