Airline launches adults only section of plane where children are banned

Turkish airline Corendon has announced plans to launch an adults-only sections on its flights where children are completely banned.

The company is set to start offering the option to sit in 'Only Adult' zones for an extra £38-£105, on its A350 flights between Amsterdam and the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, from 3 November this year, it announced.

The child-free section of the aircraft will consist of 102 seats, including 93 standard seats and a further nine 'XL' with extra legroom, that will be cordoned off "by means of walls and curtains," Corendon said.

The airline has argued the 'Only Adult' zone will create a shielded environment for passengers "that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight".

The Turkish carrier said: "This zone in the aircraft is intended for passengers travelling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment.

"At the same time, the introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive effect for parents with children.

"They don't have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit busier or cries."

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon, added: "On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers.

"We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we cater to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.

"We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise."

This policy will be sure to divide people... literally.

