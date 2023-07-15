‘Sleep tourism’ is the biggest new travel trend of 2023

Holiday-goers are swapping their activity-packed holidays for the latest travel trend: sleep tourism.

Most of us view our holidays as a well-earned break, a time to reset and relax, perhaps with odd activity or attraction thrown in. But as research shows that one in seven Brits get less than five hours of sleep a night, many are using their holidays to rest their heads.

Speaking to Condé Nast Traveller, Jules Perowne, CEO and founder of Perowne International, shared that “there is no doubt that sleep-focused holidays are one of the biggest trends in the travel industry.”

“It is no longer enough for a hotel to just offer wellness on the side; they need to embrace it by offering a more holistic approach to wellness, with a specific goal in mind - and the most in-demand goals currently is improved and enhanced sleep.” Jules added.

As a result hotels and retreats are tweaking or adding to the experience they offer guests, with sleep at the forefront of it.

Some hotels offer programmes to help guests improve their sleep whilst they take time away from the distractions of everyday life. As poor sleep and stress are associated, taking yourself on a sleep retreat can really help tackle the issue head on when you’re already in relaxed environment.

iStock

One hotel in London offers guests mediation, a pillow menu and pillow mist, a weighted blanket, and a “bedtime tea”. Guests can also book a 1-2-1 with Malminder Gill, a hypnotherapist and sleep expert.

A wellness resort in Miami that is known for its luxury wellness also has its own sleep therapy. Guests are offered headphones and a mask in a glowing purple room that uses electromagnetic and infrared technologies. Followed is a soak in a bath infused with Epsom salt. Finally, guests enter a 20-minute meditation pod.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep researcher, said that the Covid pandemic is likely behind the rise in sleep tourism.

“People often associate travel with decadent meals, extending their bed times, the attractions and the things you do while you’re travelling, really almost at the cost of sleep.

“Now I think there’s just been a huge seismic shift in our collective awareness and prioritisation of wellness and well-being.”

