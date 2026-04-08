We're officially declaring festival season open, as Coachella prepares to set the bar unrealistically high for the rest of the year once more.

Across 10 - 12 April and 17-19 April, an all-star lineup including Justin Bieber's first proper comeback in four years, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and Jack White will take over Indio, California (or your YouTube feed, if you're watching from home), and frankly - there's just too much choice of where to be at any one time.

The set times for weekend one are out now, and it leaves little time for posing by the festival's iconic ferris wheel, as Coachella's eight stages are jam-packed.

Wondering where to start? Whether you're getting your sequins on from the sofa, or heading out to the desert, here are our picks from across the stages of the artists you simply can't miss...

Karol G

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There are one million reasons to love Karol G, and one of them is that she's about to make history as the first Latina woman to headline Coachella.

That being said, she's got a Grammy, eight Latin Grammy Awards and five Billboard Music Awards under her belt already.

The Colombian artist is best-known for being one of few women dominating the Reggaeton scene and she's not slowing down, fresh off the back of being the half-time headliner of the NFL’s São Paulo game.

She's known for putting on huge visual shows too, and predictions suggest she could be joined by the likes of Bad Bunny and J Balvin during her Coachella set.

Either way, it'll be huge, as she's closing out the main stage on Sunday night.

Adriatique

@adriatique_ofc Our version of Innerbloom caused a waterfall and stopped the rain. Thank you all for dancing through the constant storms with us. We love you! ❤️





Swiss electronic duo, Adriatique, have blown up on social media in the last 12 months - and for good reason.

They're the names behind remixes for the likes of Swedish House Mafia as well as RÜFÜS DU DOL, and their biggest shows have taken over the world's most scenic locations, including the Pyramids of Giza, Zamna Festival in Tulum (complete with waterfall), and London's UNESCO site, the Old Royal Naval College.

They have performed at Coachella once before back in 2024, to a packed-out Yuma tent.

This time, they're taking on the Sahara Stage on Saturday night, where you can expect lots of melodic techno and undoubtedly an incredible backdrop to match.

Gordo

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Gordo is best known for being the producer behind some of our favourite albums including Drake's Honestly, Nevermind and For All the Dogs; but he's also been releasing music under his name since 2021.

Over the years his genres have spanned from trap, to house music, with his 2024 album DIAMANTE featuring some of the biggest names in his all-star world, including Drake (with their tracks 'Sideways' and 'Healing' becoming his most recognisable), T-Pain, and Leon Bridges.

That gives him pretty good grounds for some special guest appearances during his Coachella slot, if you ask us.

You can find him topping the bill in the Yuma tent on Friday night.

Labrinth

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Given that Euphoria season 3 premieres this weekend, it would be rude not to watch the master of the show's soundtrack at work, when he makes an appearance at the Outdoor Theatre on Saturday night.

Just a few weeks ago things got heated when he announced on Instagram that he was "done" with the music industry and that he was severing all ties with Columbia Records and Euphoria.

That being said, much of his best-known work is from the show, so could we get to witness some newness?

It's definitely possible, as at his last Coachella performance, he brought out Zendaya for a rendition of 'All For Us' from season one.

Other special guests have included Billie Eilish, who joined him for 'Never Felt So Alone' the same year. Definitely not one to miss.

Justin Bieber

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Possibly the most hotly-anticipated performance of the weekend, we're well and truly locked in for the return of Justin Bieber.

This marks his first proper comeback since abandoning his tour four years ago in 2022, and leaked rehearsal videos suggest that we could be in for an Eras-style set, merging old bangers like 'Sorry' with hits from his latest album, Swag.

One fan account even suggested that he could revive the covers that made him famous on YouTube 18 years ago, including Chris Brown's 'With You' and Ne-Yo's 'So Sick'.

Expect Bieberchella to be trending all weekend long - we'll be front and centre with our snapbacks and white jeans.

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