Trump’s unfortunate 'TACO' nickname returns amid Iran war ceasefire

Donald Trump’s unfortunate nickname, “TACO”, has returned on social media following the latest developments with the Iran-US war ceasefire.

In case you missed it, TACO first emerged in 2025, as a way for critics to refer to Trump's flip-flopping when it came to his controversial tariff plan, with the acronym standing for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

It was first coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, which then caught on with Wall Street and went on to become an internet meme.

Now, the nickname has returned in earnest following the Iran war ceasefire.

It comes as Trump was mocked by critics on social media after claiming the US won a "total ⁠and complete victory" ⁠after agreeing to a ⁠two-week ceasefire deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had originally given Iran until 8pm ET on Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning a refusal would mean a "whole civilization will die."

Around 90 minutes before that deadline, Trump and the White House released statements saying the US and Iran had agreed to negotiate an end to hostilities that would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the suspension of fighting for two weeks.

Trump said on Truth Social: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

However, as part of its 10-point plan for the future, Iran also said the strait would be subject to “regulated passage… under the coordination of the armed forces of Iran”.

This would appear to be at direct odds with Trump’s demand for the shipping route to be fully open to vessels and flags potential future difficulties to overcome.

Following the latest developments, the “TACO” meme has been spreading far and wide on social media.

Commentator Ron Filipkowski shared a bizarre image of Trump as a TACO, adding the caption: "It’s TACO Tuesday!"





Commentator and YouTuber Hasan Piker wrote: "thank god it's taco Tuesday."













Another wrote: "Happy TACO Tuesday."





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