The Drama's 'blink and you'll miss it' Easter egg that hints at film's plot twist

There has been much discussion about the film The Drama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya following its theatrical release last week - and there's one particular Easter egg viewers have highlighted.

It's all to do with the film poster, which is a snap of characters Emma and Charlie (Zendaya and Pattinson), as the happy couple pose, with Emma showing off her engagement ring. The iconic image was even published in the Boston Globe, with a save-the-date for April 3, the film’s release date.

*Spoilers ahead for the twist and ending of The Drama*

But eagle-eyed viewers who have watched the film in cinemas noted a split-second moment which points to the darker plot twist.

At one point, there's a pan to Charlie and Emma’s refrigerator, which appears to display their engagement photo - although similar to the poster we've seen, this one is slightly different.

Instead of having her full hand on display, Emma’s hands are positioned to look like a gun.

This gesture is a subtle acknowledgement of Emma’s past, which is a key plot point and the dark twist that was kept under wraps.

Emma confesses that at the age of 15, she had plans to commit a school shooting, and had even trained with a rifle, but ultimately couldn't go through with it.

On social media, viewers have been pointing out the "blink and you'll miss it" scene in the film.





"I immediately checked the poster after I saw it and thought I hallucinated it," a second person said.





A third person added, "How I felt seeing this picture in the drama and realising it’s edited."









"If you're going to see THE DRAMA, remember this poster. Remember it carefully. Then, come back to it after. Hilarious editing," a fourth person commented.

The Drama is in cinemas now.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The Drama’s controversial plot twist explained, and What are critics saying about The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.