The next two weekends are about to make or break your year, because you're either on your way to Indio, California, for Coachella, or at home getting ready for some serious FOMO.
Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma are this year's headliners (marking Bieber's first real comeback since abandoning his tour in 2022), and will be joined on the lineup by the likes of Gordo, FKA Twigs, SOMBR, and HUGEL.
There's also been another surprise addition to the lineup in the form of Jack White, who has been absent from the schedule until now.
Plus, we've finally got a look at the set times throughout the weekend so that you can begin planning your schedule and ensure you don't miss some of your favourite artists.
The performances will be broadcast as they happen on YouTube via the official Coachella account, so whether you're in the heart of the desert questioning the $70 you just spent on a burrito in Indio, or streaming from home scrolling through the best fashion looks of the year; we've got you.
Here are the set times for Coachella 2026...
Weekend One: Friday
Quasar
5-7pm: Tiga
7-9pm: Deep Dish
9-11pm: Pawsa
Yuma
1-1:45pm: Sahar Z
1:45-2:45pm: Jessica Branka
2:45-3:45pm: Arodes
3:45-4:45pm: Groove Armada
4:45-6pm: Rossi x Chloé Caillet
6-7:15pm: Kettama
7:15-8pm: Prospa
8:30-9:45pm: Max Dean x Luke Dean
9:45-11:15pm: Max Styler
11:15pm-12:55am: Gordo
Getty
Sahara
2:30-3:35pm: Massio
3:45-4:35pm: Youna
4:50-5:50pm: HUGEL
6:15-7:15pm: Marlon Hoffstadt
8-8:45pm: KATSEYE
9:15-10:20pm: Levity
10:50-11:40pm: Swae Lee
12:05-12:55am: Sexyy Red
Mojave
2-2:50pm: Novasoul
3-3:45pm: Slayyyter
4:15-5pm: BINI
5:30-6:15pm: Central Cee
6:45-7:40pm: Devo
8:10-9pm: Moby
10:35-11:25pm: Ethel Cain
11:55pm-12:45am: Blood Orange
Gobi
4-4:40pm: NewDad
5:10-5:50pm: Joyce Manor
6:15-6:55pm: CMAT
7:20-8pm: Fakemink
8:25-9:10pm: Holly Humberstone
9:50-10:35pm: Joost
11:05-11:55pm: Creepy Nuts
Outdoor Theatre
2:50-3:50pm: Tiffany Tyson
4-4:50pm: Dabeull
5:20-6:10pm: Lykke Li
6:40-7:30pm: Dijon
8:05-9pm: Turnstile
10:35-11:50pm: Disclosure
Coachella Stage
4:15-5:20pm: Record Safari
5:30-6:20pm: Teddy Swims
7-7:55pm: The xx
9:05-10:35pm: Sabrina Carpenter
12am: Anyma
Getty
Weekend One: Saturday
Quasar
5-7pm: Joezi
7-9pm: Afrojack x Shimza
9-11pm: David Guetta
Yuma
3-4:15pm: Riordan
4:15-5:30pm: Mahmut Orhan
5:30-6:45pm: Ben Sterling
6:45-8:15pm: SOSA
8:15-9:45pm: Bedouin
9:45-11pm: Boys Noize
11pm-12:55am: Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer
Sahara
5-5:55pm: Hamdi
6:15-7:10pm: Yousuke Yukimatsu
8-8:45pm: Nine Inch Noize
9:10-10:05pm: REZZ
10:30-11:25pm: Adriatique
11:55pm-12:55am: Worship
Mojave
3-3:45pm: Jack White
4:30-5:20pm: Fujii Kaze
5:50-6:35pm: Royel Otis
7:30-8:20pm: Taemin
8:55-9:45pm: PinkPantheress
10:15-11:15pm: Interpol
Gobi
4:05-4:45pm: WHATMORE
5:10-5:50pm: Luísa Sonza
6:15-7pm: Geese
7:50-8:35pm: Davido
9-9:45pm: BIA
10:10-11pm: Morat
Outdoor Theatre
7:05-7:55pm: SOMBR
8:30-9:25pm: Labrinth
10:20-11:20pm: David Byrne
Coachella Stage
4:15-5:20pm: Jaqck Glam
5:30-6:20pm: Addison Rae
7-7:50pm: GIVĒON
9-10:10pm: The Strokes
11:25pm: Justin Bieber
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Weekend One: Sunday
Quasar
4-6pm: Jazzy
6-8pm: Joy Anonymous
8-19pm: Fatboy Slim
Yuma
4:15-5:30pm: MËSTIZA
5:30-7pm: Carlita x Josh Baker
7-8:30pm: Röyksopp
8:30-10pm: WhoMadeWho
10-11:55pm: Green Velvet x AYYBO
Sahara
6:10-7:10pm: Duke Dumont
7:25-8:25pm: Mochakk
9:05-10:05: Subtronics
10:45-11:55pm: Kaskade
Mojave
4:25-5:10pm: Little Simz
5:35-6:25pm: Suicidal Tendencies
7:10-8:10pm: Iggy Pop
8:45-10pm: FKA Twigs
Gobi
4:05-4:50pm: COBRAH
5:15-6pm: Oklou
6:30-7:05pm: Black Flag
7:45-8:35pm: Tomora
9:05-9:55pm: The Rapture
Outdoor Theatre
3-3:50pm: Juicewon
4-4:45pm: Gigi Perez
5:15-6:10pm: CLIPSE
6:45-7:40pm: Foster the People
8:40-9:40pm: Laufey
10:30-11:30pm: BIGBANG
Coachella Stage
2:45-3:30pm: Gabe Real
3:40-4:15pm: Tijuana Panthers
4:45-5:30pm: Wet Leg
6:10-7:10pm: Major Lazer
7:50-8:40pm: Young Thug
9:55pm: Karol G
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