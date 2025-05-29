Could Sabrina Carpenter be joining Mamma Mia 3?

We're all familiar with Sabrina Carpenter's music, but could we see her star in Mamma Mia 3?

Well, Judy Craymer, the producer of the popular film franchise, has teased in a recent interview with Deadline that she can imagine the Espresso singer playing a role in the third film, which is currently in the works.

“She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep," she said, remarking on the 26-year-old's resemblance to Streep’s character, the iconic Donna Sheridan.

Craymer added: "We know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen.”

Carpenter's acting credentials

As of late, Carpenter has been topping the charts and won two Grammy Awards earlier this year for her album Short n' Sweet but she does also have plenty of acting experience with previous roles in Disney's Girl Meets World, (2014-17) The Hate U Give (2018), Tall Girl (2019), and Work It (2020).

She's a massive ABBA fan

Anyone who has been to a Sabrina Carpenter concert on the Short n' Sweet tour will know just how much she loves ABBA.

During the "Spin the Bottle" surprise song section of her show, she often plays 'Mamma Mia'- could this be an inadvertent audition for a role?





@lifebymichael YOU GUYS DONT UNDERSTAND MAMMA MIA IS MY FAVORITE!! #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet #shortnsweettour #columbusshortnsweet @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina





The pop star has met Björn Ulvaeus

Carpenter has also met ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus, as the pair visited the ABBA Museum in Stockholm back in April. Both Ulvaeus and fellow bandmate Benny Andersson co-produced the films Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.









Amanda Seyfried gives her stamp of approval

Actor Amanda Seyfried, who plays protagonist Sophie in the Mamma Mia films, previously spoke to ABC News last October, where she expressed interest in Carpenter playing her character's daughter, despite Seyfried only being 13 years older than her.

"Yeah — technically, she could," Seyfried said at the time.

"You're right. Actually, doesn't matter. You're right. You know what? Old age makeup for me. I don't mind. I'm an actor, I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. It's fine. I'm a big fan."

Social media reaction

Since Craymer's comments about Carpenter potentially starring in Mamma Mia 3, the singer's fans have shared their excitement on social media.

One person wrote, "Yeah she's made for this."









"I can't express how much I NEED THIS TO HAPPEN PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE," a second person wrote.









A third person posted, "ABBA fan and theater kid… she’s perfect for whatever role they’re planning to give her."









"I’ve never seen a role more perfect for someone than this," a fourth person declared.

We'll just have to wait and see if Carpenter gets a starring role... but when is Mamma Mia 3 coming out?

There has been no official confirmation of a third film as of yet, so there is no release date either.

But actor Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the two films, told The Hollywood Reporter last August that Craymer recently pitched her "the narrative plotline" for the next film in the series.

"That’s all I can say," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Seyfried told ABC News last October, "Everybody says it's going to happen, but I haven't seen a script."

