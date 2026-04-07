Zendaya comments on future of Euphoria after Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of Euphoria is coming this month, and there's one question fans are asking: will this be the final season of the HBO series?

Well, Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett in the show was asked about Euphoria's future beyond season 3 during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host Barrymore asked if this would be the show’s final season, to which Zendaya replied, “I think so, yeah.”

When asked once more by Barrymore, Zendaya repeated, “Yes, I think so."

Following this, Barrymore noted how she needed to know the "mindframe" before watching the forthcoming season, to which Zendaya said: "That closure is coming."

The third season comes after almost a four-year gap between seasons, as season two aired back in early 2022.

Seasons one and two were set in high school, but as seen in the trailer, there is a five-year time jump where we will see where the characters are as adults.

"A few years after high school... I don't know if life was exactly what I wished," Rue says in a voice-over at the beginning of the trailer as she's running away from someone.

"But somehow for the first time, I was beginning to have faith," as it cuts to Rue inside a church.

Eddy Chen/HBO

However, trouble is just around the corner as drug dealer Laurie - the drug dealer viewers were introduced to last season - finds Rue working south of the border in Mexico. "Hello, Rue. You owe me money," she tells her, and she has backup.

Meanwhile, Nate is working in construction, and Cassie becomes a cam girl as the two are about to tie the knot. "I work all day. My bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet," Nate says.

"I was just making content," Cassie tells him.

As for the rest of the gang, Hunter Schafer‘s Jules is in art school, Alexa Demi’s Maddie is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Maude Apatow‘s Lexi is working as an assistant to a showrunner.

Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on both HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, April 12 and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on April 13.



Elsewhere from Indy100, What TV shows and films are on HBO Max UK and Ireland? and Euphoria Season 3 - Everything we know so far after official trailer.

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