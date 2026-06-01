Collector of 1966 World Cup memorabilia says fans being ‘priced out of game’

An England football enthusiast who has collected more than two hundred items of 1966 World Cup memorabilia over 40 years has said “genuine fans” like him are being “priced out of the game”.

Stephen Holt, who has spent thousands of pounds amassing items from England’s only World Cup win 60 years ago, said the pricing system “is getting to the point where it’s no longer fair”.

Fifa has been criticised over the cost of tickets after the world governing body’s decision to adopt dynamic pricing.

Mr Holt, 55, from Runnymede, Surrey, who hoped to go to his first World Cup this year, said: “Originally I was planning on trying to get over to the States to see it, but then when I started seeing the pricing I just couldn’t do it.

“I could have probably sold the collection to go over, but I think the collection would mean more to me.”

Among the retired headteacher’s collection is a Wembley Stadium final ticket from July 30 1966, a World Cup Willie-themed cigar box and a 60-year-old souvenir beer – which he plans to open if the England team bring home the trophy this year.

Speaking about the 1966 World Cup final ticket, the father-of-two said: “I’m sure the ticket worked out as something like the equivalent of just under one hundred pounds in today’s prices. When obviously you look at the dynamic pricing of the World Cup coming up, you’re talking thousands for a ticket for the final.

“That’s the one reason I think I like the collection – it harks back to a time where it was really the people’s game… as far as fans being able to access the game, the players, it’s very much changed now.”

Mr Holt has been adding memorabilia to his trove since he was 10, inspired by his football enthusiast uncle who passed down items from his own collection.

He now shares his collection online and spends hours each week scouring the internet for new additions.

Stephen Holt has spent years amassing his collection (BigBang PR/PA) PA Media - BigBang PR

He said: “Obviously you can spend hours online looking through websites and things, and sometimes you strike lucky. Sometimes you suddenly think, oh, I’ve seen something that I’ve never seen before.”

Mr Holt will be displaying his collection at Halden Heights care home in Ashford, Kent, to residents and local schoolchildren next week, to mark the start of this year’s World Cup tournament, coinciding with Care Home Open Week 2026.

He said: “It’s just something they can connect with, and also younger people can connect with them through that, and they can learn about the past and about the history.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share the collection with people and bring back memories, and help people that perhaps have dementia be able to relate to things.”

The week encourages people to visit their local care home as they open their doors to the public.