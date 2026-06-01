Euphoria season 3 finale: All of the biggest reactions as we say goodbye to HBO show

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3 finale*

It's the finale we've all been waiting for.

The highly anticipated conclusion to Euphoria season three is out - and there's a lot of reaction and emotions from viewers about the outcome in the hour and a half long episode.

From Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) reeling from the aftermath of Nate's (Jacob Elordi) death, to Rue (Zendaya) reuniting with her mother (Nika King) and Fez (Angus Cloud) then tragically dying mid way through the episode, Ali (Colman Domingo) avenging Rue's death, Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) surprising everyone and Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) ultimately getting his karma, the finale certainly took all of us on an emotional rollercoaster.

Here's how the internet reacted to the finale episode of Euphoria:

One person said, "Me releasing rue wasn’t narrating when the episode started."





"Maddy and Cassie," a second person said, comparing their diasociation to Succession's Tom and Shiv.





"The fact nobody else besides Cassie and Maddy know that Nate is dead," a third person pointed out.









"Laurie in Euphoria's last episode."









"In the end, the only one who could take Laurie out was Laurie."

















"RUE DIED EXACTLY 20 MINUTES LATER," someone else highlighted.









"ALAMO GAVE HER THAT SHIT ON PURPOSE HE LACED THE MEDICINE THATS WHY HE TOLD HER TO TAKE A WEEK OFF."





"At least Rue is reunited with her dad, that’s all she truly ever wanted."





"It’s even sadder knowing that Rue was not just taking drugs…they gave it to her on purpose. when people hear how she died they’re gonna think it was just her doing."





"So season 3 only added 10 seconds to this," referring to the "Rue happy moments" compilation YouTube video.









"Just realized Rue died in the show the same way Angus did in real life. Gonna cry an extra hour now."





"Rue being gone and there’s still over half an episode left….."





"Alamo telling Maddy he wants to get married and have the American dream with her…. be soooo for real."





"Ali sliding for Rue. He got that s*** back in BLOOD."









"Maddy the second Alamo died."













"Euphoria ending with Rue appearing to Ali one last time, smiling because she's finally okay... take me out."





In conclusion, "Euphoria really was a moment for this generation can’t believe it’s actually over now.."





Euphoria season 3 finale is now available to watch on HBO Max.



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