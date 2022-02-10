In a shocking turn of events, Dame Cressida Dick will be stepping down from her role as Metropolitan Police commissioner just hours after she said she had "absolutely no intention" of leaving.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon, a week after findings of disgraceful misconduct by the Met police were made public. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, put Dame Cressida "on notice" following the scandal but has expressed no confidence in her leadership, forcing Dame Cressida to resign.

Dame Cressida will stay as commissioner for a short time to create an orderly handoff to the new commissioner. But who the next commissioner will be is anybody's guess - and some people on social media are have some tongue-in-cheek suggestions.

1. Rowan Atkinson in The Thin Blue Line

Twitter user, @yvettehenson, suggested Rowan Atkinson in his role in The Thin Blue Line, who would likely not cause too much of a stir with controversial statements - he played an old-fashioned cop with a long-suffering girlfriend.

2. DCI Jill Marsden from Eastenders

@actualjack suggested Eastenders' DCI Jill Marsden. Sure, she openly discussed cases with suspects, but that can't be as bad as the current situation.

3. Catherine Cawood from Happy Valley

User @Tweet_Dec brought up a good point, the Happy Valley cop would get the job done with no complaints.

4. Frank Drebin from Naked Gun

Leslie Nielsen played the beloved bumbling detective, but in comparison to Cressida Dick's tenure he looks like the model of professionalism in comparison.

5. Andy Wainwright and Andy Cartwright from Hot Fuzz.

Twitter user @hansmollman floated the idea of having a shared Met commissioner role which would probably make the job a lot easier especially if these two Hot Fuzz characters held the positions.

6. Officer Roy Goodbody

A niche option suggested by @fattmellows is Office Goodbody from Friends. He may not be good at catching criminals, but he can give a mean striptease.

7. Gene Hunt from Life on Mars

There's no top cop better than Life on Mars' Gene Hunt, as @bierstarmer suggested. The Met could learn a lot from him.

8. John Borisson

A mysterious option emerged from @joeheenan who says this familiar-looking captain could serve as the new Met police.

