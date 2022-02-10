Dame Cressida Dick has said that with “huge sadness” she will stand aside as Metropolitan Police Commissioner because “it is clear” that London Mayor Sadiq Khan “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

In a statement, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response."

Cressida Dick’s statement in full issued by Scotland Yard said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.

“Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life.

“Throughout my career I have sought to protect the people of this wonderful thriving and diverse city."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I’d like to thank Dame Cressida for the nearly four decades of her life that she has devoted to serving the public, latterly as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

“She would be the first to say that she has held the role during challenging times; yet for nearly five years she has undertaken her duties with a steadfast dedication to protecting our capital city and its people, including during the unprecedented period of the pandemic.

“Leading the Met has also involved driving our national counter-terrorism capability at a time of multiple threats while, as the first woman to hold the post, she has exemplified the increasingly diverse nature of our police and demonstrated that all can aspire to hold leadership roles in policing in this country today.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson added: "Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades. I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer"

Dick who was appointed as Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis from 2017 will leave behind a divisive legacy in the UK capital and it's not surprising that her departure is being marked on social media in a particularly lewd manner - with many people making an obvious joke about her surname.





























Additional reporting by PA.