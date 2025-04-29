Crowds cheer William and Kate on wedding anniversary visit to Isle of Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been welcomed by crowds on the Isle of Mull, where their Royal Foundation is providing financial support for rural projects.

William and Kate arrived on the popular Scottish island on Tuesday – their 14th wedding anniversary – for a visit aimed at celebrating remote communities and the environment.

The couple began their two-day trip by visiting Aros Hall in the coastal town of Tobermory, where the popular BBC children’s TV series Balamory was filmed.

Crowds lined the streets as the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

More than 200 tourists and local residents lined the main street of Tobermory to see William and Kate arrive, and greeted them with a cheer.

Aros Hall and a community hall in the village of Pennyghael in southern Mull are receiving grants from the Royal Foundation to fund their refurbishment.

Interior designer Banjo Beale, a presenter on the BBC’s Designing The Hebrides programme and a Mull resident, will work with fellow islanders to ensure the community-owned centres reflect the area’s culture.

Beale joined the prince and princess, officially known by their Scottish titles the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, as they toured the building on Tobermory’s waterfront.