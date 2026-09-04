Cryptic teaser video points to Oasis playing at Celtic Park next year, fans say

A teaser video posted by the band Oasis has triggered speculation they will play at Celtic Park next year after fans decoded a number of cryptic clues apparently contained within it.

The 23-second video, which was posted online on Thursday, shows two boys in a chip shop while the band’s 2002 single Little By Little plays in the background.

It triggered a flurry of responses from fans, who said clues hidden in the video point to Celtic FC’s home ground being a venue in the band’s next tour.

Rumours of a follow-up to the band’s 2025 reunion tour have been rife in recent weeks, but no dates or venues have been formally announced.

This included speculation the band were favourites to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival – but singer Liam Gallagher quickly took to social media to shoot this down.

Replying to the band’s recent video, fans said combining the numbers on the many posters and stickers around the chip shop gives you the co-ordinates of Celtic Park.

A poster advertising the “Family chippy bundle” has the price 55.84 while one for “The Sol FM” has the numbers 98 92, giving 55.849892 – the latitude of Celtic Park.

Meanwhile, a sticker on the fridge with “-4”, combined with 2.05 on a poster for the “Daily special” and the numbers 638 on a taxi firm sticker produce -4.205638 – the ground’s longitude.

Fans also pointed out that one of the boys gets a Mars bar from a fridge containing Irn Bru and Barr cans, with a poster reading “We batter anything” stuck on it.

He then hands it to the chippy to be deep fried – a Scottish chip shop delicacy.

Others have commented that the music video for Little By Little, which is playing on a television set in the background, features Glasgow actor Robert Carlyle.

The band came to Scotland as part of their Live 25 Tour, playing three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

A documentary following the brothers will screen later this month.

Titled Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, it follows the Gallaghers across the tour that began in Cardiff in July last year.

It will be released in cinemas on September 9 and also on Disney Plus, with the streaming service saying it will highlight the “triumphant reunion tour” from rehearsals to backstage and onstage.

It will also include the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 20 years.