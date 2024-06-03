Cunard’s newest ship to have official naming ceremony

Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne will have an official naming ceremony in Liverpool on Monday.

The cruise line’s 249th ship will sail into the Mersey, escorted by fire tugs, at 7am and will be berthed at the city’s cruise terminal before the ceremony, at the Pier Head, at 4pm.

Crowds are expected to gather on the waterfront for the event, where tenor Andrea Bocelli will top the bill, before performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Liverpool Theatre School and DJ Lauren Lo Sung.

The ceremony will be hosted by Busted star Matt Willis and his TV presenter wife Emma, who will be joined on stage by the ship’s official godparent before a bottle of Champagne is smashed against Queen Anne to signify the official naming.

Celebrations will continue into the evening with a funk and soul set from Craig Charles, before the ship departs to a backdrop of fireworks at about 10.15pm.

The 113,000 ton ship, which houses 3,000 guests and has 14 decks, set off on her maiden voyage from Southampton on May 3 and is stopping off in Liverpool during her maiden sailing around the British Isles.