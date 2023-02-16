Dad dies from 'massive bleeding' after being attacked by violent chicken

A man died after being attacked by a violent chicken, a recent inquest heard.

Cancer survivor Jasper Kraus, who was living near Ballinasloe, Ireland at the time, was tragically killed last April when a Brahma chicken caused severe wounds to his leg, causing him to lose litres of blood.

Daughter Virginia Guinan raced to the 67-year-old's house in Killahornia, County Roscommon, and found a pool of blood. Emergency services were underway after her father's lodger reported the attack.

According to the Irish Mirror, she told the inquest that one of the chickens had blood on its claws and believed it was the culprit as it had previously "attacked my daughter before."

Kraus's tenant Corey O’Keeffe, who had been living at the residence for the last two years, recalled returning home from work at 8 am following a night shift.

He said he asked Kraus how he was doing and headed to bed, before waking up to him screaming: "Come quick!"

While giving evidence, he said blood was coming out of Kraus' leg. He noticed a large wound on his calf along with two other scratches on his other leg.

O’Keeffe immediately called 999 after treating the cut and performed CPR for around 25 minutes before emergency services arrived.

Sadly, Kraus was said to be falling in and out of consciousness while muttering the word "rooster".

During a deposition read out, Dr Annette Jennings said paramedics attempted to resuscitate Jasper when she arrived, but was pronounced dead at 3.24pm on April 28.

An autopsy was later carried out at University College Hospital by Dr Ramadan Shatwan, who said his face was covered in dry blood. Dr Shatwan added that no cuts on his face were found.

He concluded that the cause of death was due to lethal cardiac arrhythmia in the context of severe coronary atheroma and cardiomegaly.

