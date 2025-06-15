David Beckham among celebrities marking Father’s Day online

Sir David Beckham, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and reality TV star Gemma Collins are among the celebrities who have marked Father’s Day online.

A series of celebrity figures shared posts on Sunday on Instagram recognising the father figures in their lives with photographs and videos of their families.

Among the stars was former England football captain Sir David, who shared photographs of him and his family including his wife Lady Victoria Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

The businessman and co-owner of Inter Miami posted on Instagram thanking his wife for making him a father, adding that it is his favourite job “in life”.

He wrote: “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad… I’m so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what…

“Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad… Happy Father’s Day… I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..”

This comes after the football star was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Lady Beckham also shared a tribute to the football star and father of her four children.

She wrote: “You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much.”

Oliver appears to have had his social media account “hacked” by his children, who shared a photograph and caption dedicated to him.

The caption read: “Hi Dad!! We’ve hacked your account to take over for Father’s Day.

“We just wanted to say how much we LOVE you – and also maybe embarrass you a little with some of these photos…

“Thank you for always being there for us and for cheering us on in everything we do, for your entertaining texts and the pics you send us every day, for happily letting all of us (including mum) take the mick out of you every dinner and for always just standing there so unbothered while we scream with laughter at you.

“We’re so lucky to have you and are so proud of everything you do. Happy Father’s Day!!”

Oliver appears to have replied to the post in the comment section and said: “Haha hilarious thanks kids.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins, 44, also paid tribute to her father and shared a post describing him as her “hero” and crediting him for showing her “the way to success”.

In the post she wrote: “To the man who took us from nothing to Everything YOUR OUR HERO TODAY FOREVER AND ALWAYS HUMBLE KIND AND GENEROUS and raised us to know you have to work hard and your still working today and built an empire you deserve this day and everyday our lovely kind DAD one in a MILLION.

“I did work for you once it lasted 6 hours this was my first job !! Admin was not my thing !!! But thank you for the opportunity.

“Anyone who has the pleasure in knowing or meeting my dad you know what I’m talking about.

“You showed me the way to success.”

Others taking to social media with Father’s Day tributes include former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Coleen Rooney, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and BBC Radio Two presenter Vernon Kay.