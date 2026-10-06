Detectorist finds his second Bronze Age hoard in two years

A metal detectorist has said it is “quite extraordinary” to have discovered his second Bronze Age hoard in just two years in the Scottish Borders.

Mariusz Stepien found his latest haul of 3,000-year-old treasure in 2022, at a spot just seven miles away from where he discovered the Peebles Hoard in 2020.

After first detecting an axe head he noticed other bronze objects in the ground, and reported the find to the Treasure Trove Unit, which in turn notified archaeologists from National Museums Scotland (NMS).

Having previously discovered the Peebles Hoard, it is quite extraordinary to think that two discoveries I made so close to one another could be connected Mariusz Stepien

Dubbed the Blyth Hoard, Mr Stepien’s latest find contains some remarkable objects dating from the Late Bronze Age (circa 1150 to 800BC).

It features two bronze axe-heads, and clay moulds potentially used to manufacture some of the unique bronze fittings in the nearby Peebles Hoard.

It also includes a complete copper ingot, which is said to be the first of its kind found in Scotland.

Excavation by archaeologists also revealed an ancient stone cairn.

The hoard has now been brought to the National Museums Collection Centre in Edinburgh for conservation and analysis.

Experts hope that analysis of the ingot might point towards the geographical source of the metals used in the making of the bronze objects in both hoards.

Dr Matthew Knight described the find as ‘really incredible’ (Stewart Attwood/PA)

Dr Matthew Knight, curator of prehistory, Bronze Age collections at NMS, said: “This is one of those classic archaeological finds that initially doesn’t look like much, but is actually really incredible and has many stories to tell.

“It’s really rare for mould materials to survive at all, so it’s a special find in its own right, but the proximity and relationship to the Peebles Hoard makes it all the more extraordinary.

“We must thank the finder who, just as he did with the Peebles Hoard, reported the find to the Treasure Trove Unit right away, which enabled us to better understand this important context and excavate the material swiftly and safely.”

Mr Stepien said he is now looking forward to seeing what further research can reveal about both hoards – and about the people behind them.

“When I first discovered the Blyth Hoard, I was excited to have found more Bronze Age material in an area that I already knew was archaeologically significant,” he said.

“At that stage, I had no idea just how important the discovery might turn out to be.

The Peebles Hoard was found just seven miles away from the Blyth Hoard in 2020 (National Museums Scotland/PA) PA Media - National Museums Scotland

“Having previously discovered the Peebles Hoard, it is quite extraordinary to think that two discoveries I made so close to one another could be connected.

“Finding something is one thing, but seeing the amount of work that goes into understanding, preserving and researching, it has been a really interesting part of the whole experience.

“I’m very pleased to have been able to play a small part in that process, and I’m looking forward to seeing what further research and conservation can reveal about both hoards and, ultimately, about the people behind them.”

Under Scots law, archaeological finds discovered in Scotland must be reported to the Treasure Trove Unit, based at NMS, where they are recorded and assessed.

Significant finds may be claimed on behalf of the Crown by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer and allocated to museums through the Treasure Trove system, where they can be preserved and enjoyed for public benefit.

Since the Peebles Hoard was allocated to NMS, cleaning and conservation revealed an unexpectedly silver hue to the bronze material, which has been attributed to high levels of tin on the surface.

This is thought to be the product of a deliberate enrichment technique by highly skilled craftspeople.

The NMS said further research into both the Peebles and Blyth Hoards will continue.