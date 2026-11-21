GTA 6 is being review bombed on MetaCritic - and sadly, it's exactly for the reasons you think.



Reviews posted the day before the game's release saw GTA 6 get a MetaCritic rating of 99, the joint highest rated for a game in history alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I've called it the best game ever made in my review for The Independent.

But it's a different story on the user score side of things.

At the time of writing, based on 47k reviews, it has a score of 5.5, giving it a mixed or average rating.

Unfortunately, it seems the majority of the negative reviews take issue with the game being "woke" or pushing "DEI" agendas.

Review bombing is where a piece of media gets a large number of negative user reviews to often protest something unrelated to the quality of the actual product - and it seems that's very much the case here with GTA 6.

GTA 6 is being review bombed on MetaCritic for being 'woke' and pushing 'DEI' agendas from some / Rockstar Games

There is a lot of representation in GTA 6 and it's designed to be enjoyed by as many people as possible in what has traditionally been a hyper masculine in-game world.

There are still elements to that but GTA 6 appeals to a more diverse audience than previous entries in the Grand Theft Auto series ever have.

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and people's experiences of the game's quality may differ to my own, which is completely fair enough.

But to review bomb GTA 6 for being "woke" or pushing "DEI" agendas, seemingly giving the game a lower score because it broadens its horizons and appeals to more people, is so narrow minded.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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