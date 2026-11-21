Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 has absolutely smashed entertainment box office records.

The most highly anticipated game of all time finally released on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and fans have been getting deeper into exploring Leonida.

Take-Two confirmed in a release GTA 6 generated $3.79bn in day one retail sales, with 32.5m units sold pre-release.

That means GTA 6 is already in the top 30 best selling games of all time and has generated more revenue than what Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highest grossing film of 2026, managed in its entire cinema run.

Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, said: "It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you."

This was posted in the PS5 Subreddit and fans have made some interesting points.

One said: "When the online comes around, it's gonna be a metaverse type thing with the level of interactivity they put into the game. It will be like PlayStation Home on steroids."

"The previous record for biggest entertainment launch of all time was GTA 5, which took three days to make $1 billion, meaning this record was absolutely shattered by GTA 6," a second commented.

A third added: "This is much more impressive when you remember there are only 140 million systems out there capable of playing the game (100m PS5s, 40m XBOX Series). That's more than one-in-five of ALL systems pre-ordering a game."

"Biggest entertainment release... Is there anything bigger?" a fourth mused. "Sounds like the biggest release of anything across everything?"

And a fifth praised: "Deserved. Rockstar made something incredibly special with this one."

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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