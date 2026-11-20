The time has come, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now out in cinemas, with fans of the dystopian franchise eager to see the prequel based on the 2025 book by Suzanne Collins.

Sunrise on the Reaping tells the backstory of young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson) in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

The prequel is set 24 years before the events of the original films. More specifically, it begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, and in the trailer, we see the young Haymitch compete in the deadly games.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

But this is no average games as this year is particularly brutal with the Second Quarter Quell (the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years), and to mark this occasion, the districts are required to send double the tributes to the Games, with 48 kids in total competing for survival.

The film has a star-studded cast which includes Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Additionally, going into the film we already know the stars of the original film franchise, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson reprised their respective roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Haymitch Abernathy in epilogue of the film.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

With Sunrise on the Reaping, being released in cinemas, here's are some of the best reactions from viewers:

*Potential film spoilers ahead*

One person said, "Haymitch Abernathy in sunrise on the reaping," noting the lack of happy moments for the protagonist.









"The last 30 minutes of sunrise on the reaping," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "'Sunrise on the Reaping? More like sunrise on the weeping."





"Just saw the Hunger Games #sunriseonthereaping and omfg that was a masterpiece, give Joseph Zada an Oscar idfc."









"There was a point in sotr when i was trying not to start crying at loud and not ruin everyone's experience lmfao."

"Live footage of me after watching Sunrise on the Reaping trying to avoid everyone while leaving the theater."





"Just finished sunrise on the reaping … WOW"





"Just watched Sunrise on the Reaping."









"If I said Jesse Plemons gave the best performance in SOTR..."





"That final scene of Haymitch in the arena #SunriseOnTheReaping."





"Plutarch clocking Haymitch’s rebellious spirit at the tribute parade and proceeding to destroy his life forever."





"Did they torture Joseph Zada on that set cause the way he physically SHAKES in some scenes is crazy like he just looks absolutely terrified."









"Hated these two so much in sunrise on the reaping and that’s how you know they were written well and followed the source material… Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin acted the hell out of their roles."

"'I keep wondering, will merrilee still be a twin, after i’m gone?' 'always'"









"I'M GOING WITH YOU MAYSILEE I'M GOING WITH YOU."





"Kelvin Harrison Jr. played a wonderful Beetee btw he got Jeffrey Wright's cadence DOWNNNN that's my goat!!!"

Viewers had plenty to say about Katniss and Peeta's hair in the epilogue...

"Josh Hutcherson getting ready for his cameo in Sunrise on the Reaping."









"Me crying during the Sunrise on the Reaping epilogue and then Katniss and Peeta appear with those shitty wigs





"Katniss and Peeta in Sunrise on the Reaping."





"I know where that end scene wig budget went… someone didn’t have a hair out of place the whole movie."

"Me because I loved the epilogue despite the wigs."





The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in cinemas now.

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