Claims made by someone about GTA 6's story back in 2023 have ended up being accurate and have resurfaced after those claims included details about a potential LA Noire sequel.

On GTA Forums, a user reposted comments made by someone on 4chan about Jason and Lucia's relationship, open world activities and the game having multiple endings, which have turned out to be true.

That same post also made claims about LA Noire 2 being in the works, that it will be set in San Francisco and will focus on the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer is an unidentified serial killer who attacked seven people, killing five and injuring two, across San Francisco Bay and Northern California between December 1968 and October 1969. The case is unsolved.

The post added: "Still in the very early stages of development, though, it'll probably be 2030 when it comes out. Not joking. The higher ups are talking about doing the face scanning stuff again but making it insane. They want it to be the best looking game ever made."

As the user's comments about GTA 6 turned out to be accurate, this post has resurfaced in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit with the focus being about LA Noire potentially getting a sequel.

And people have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "I'm sort of down for this purely because I like the idea of Rockstar not becoming an echo chamber for games like GTA and RDR. Before GTA 5, they had a wide range of games and I would like it if they don't totally abandon that identity they crafted over the years."

"Could definitely see it," a second commented. "LA Noire would fit into the rotation with Red Dead. 2030 seems optimistic. Maybe 2031/2032. Next thing from Rockstar as a brand will be Max Payne 1/2 Remake and I could see Rockstar as a dev having the team remaster Max Payne 3 for modern hardware."

A third declared: "Upon spending time with GTA 6 and reflecting on Red Dead 2, it kind of feels like LA Noire is the game that modern Rockstar has actually wanted to make the whole time - so much of the simulation elements and focus on NPC interactions would fit even better for LA Noire and you also get the feeling that Rockstar is heavily losing interest in the 'causing open world chaos and killing civilians' element of their games, which is not present at all in the original LA Noire."

A fourth added: "Oh I hope it actually happens, I always wanted LA Noire and Bully to get sequels."

"LA Noire is awesome," gushed a fifth. "Still replay it occasionally but has not held up overly well outside of the facial reactions. Would love to see this with current tech."

To be clear, LA Noire 2 has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and this is all speculation until anything official is announced.

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