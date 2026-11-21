If there’s anything the Trump administration enjoys its AI slop and cringey takes on popular culture . Now, JD Vance has served up just that by adding himself and Donald Trump into the artwork for GTA 6 .

The image shows Vance standing next to Trump, with the caption "the golden age XLVII".

It replaces the imagery used in the GTA 6 artwork, replacing it with pictures of ICE agents and MAGA slogans.

The vice president posted it and wrote: “The Golden Age is now.”

The Trump administration has faced accusations of being the most “unserious” government in US history over its repeated posting of memes and AI images.

This latest post received the kind of reception you might expect, with critics quickly jumping into the replies.

“This is just pathetic,” one wrote.

“Just embarrassing,” another said.

“I can’t believe they’re meme posting their way through a historic loss,” one more said.

"You guys need to lay off this AI crap," one more said.



“It’s as if JD Vance is creating a parody of their administration,” another wrote.

“Isn’t the game supposed to be a parody of American society?” a user added.

GTA 6 finally arrived this week and it's estimated more than 24.5m copies of the game have already been sold across PS5 and XBOX Series X/S, according to data from marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

It comes after a Fox News host had the best response after JD Vance complained about the air traffic control system being “50 years old”.

Last week, travel chaos ensued after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare US nationwide grounding of air traffic for only the second time since the 9/11 terror attacks.

However, even Fox News wasn’t having Vance’s claims about the recent developments.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.