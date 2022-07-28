An investigation has uncovered a series of racist coins dedicated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are being sold and bought online by law enforcement.



The challenge coins apparently have messages celebrating law enforcement and allude to the 2020 Portland protests. According to an anonymous inside sources, the messages on the coins appropriate messages from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Challenge coins are popular among service members and law enforcement. Typically they are given in recognition of a special achievement or used to boost morale and prove membership to an organization.

The anonymous source gave Vice photos of the challenge coins being sold in private Facebook groups.

It is clear from the photos many of the depictions and messages are mocking messages from the Black Lives Matter movement.

One coin features a depiction of protesters and law enforcement with the words "Unleash the Border Patrol" and "Portland Riots 2020" written on it.





Several of the challenge coins seem to mock the Black Lives Matter movement Motherboard / Vice

On another, a fist associated with Black Lives Matter with "BP (Border Patrol) Live Matter" written above it.

One coin depicts a Star Wars Stormtrooper with various law enforcement logos surrounding it.

According to Vice the anonymous source provided proof of Venmo transactions between members who purchased the coins.

On Twitter people shared their disgust of the coins clearly mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This keeps happening." A Twitter user wrote.

Previous reporting from other publications indicate this is not the first time the DHS has used insensitive images or statements on challenge coins.

Earlier this year, The Miami Heraldreported an unofficial challenge coin depicted Customs and Border Patrol's (CBP) poor treatment of migrants in Texas.

The CBP investigated the matter and said those who purchased the coin through eBay would face appropriate action because it did not align with CBP or DHS values.

We reached out to the DHS for comment.

