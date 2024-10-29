Diddy accused of sexually assaulting boys aged 10 and 17

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting boys aged 10 and 17 in new lawsuits.

In one of two new lawsuits filed against him on Monday (28 October), Combs, 54, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a hotel room in New York City in 2005.

The second lawsuit alleges Combs assaulted a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the hip-hop mogul’s reality TV show Making the Band in 2008.

They are the latest in a wave of lawsuits to have been filed against Combs, in which accusers claim they were the victim of sexual assault by Combs at parties and meetings spanning the last two decades.

Combs’ lawyer had denied the two new claims and has accused the lawyer for the plaintiffs, Anthony Buzbee, who is also representing other alleged victims, of seeking publicity.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” an emailed statement said. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs remains jailed in New York City having pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, along with accusations he coerced and abused women and used blackmail and violence to silence his victims.

The unnamed 10-year-old was an aspiring rapper and actor who had travelled with his parents from California to New York to have meetings with representatives in the entertainment industry.

The lawsuit alleges that, during what was supposed to be an audition, the boy was given a drink laced with drugs by one of Combs’ associates and was sexually assaulted by Combs.

The boy lost consciousness and when he woke up, Combs threatened to hurt his parents if he told anyone about what had happened, according to the lawsuit.

The unidentified 17-year-old claims in the second lawsuit that Combs forced him into having sexual activity with Combs and a bodyguard over the course of a three-day audition for the television show, Making the Band, which Combs produced.

According to the filing, when the 17-year-old expressed concerns, he was eliminated from the show and could not return to the music industry for seven years.

Both of the lawsuits were brought under New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. It allows survivors to bring lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has passed.

