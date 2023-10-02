Woman sues Disney over horrendous wedgie injuries that required surgery

A woman is suing Disney after an extreme wedgie from a waterslide caused her severe injuries that required surgery.

The incident occurred as Emma McGuinness descended the Humunga Kowabunga slide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Florida in 2019.

McGuinness was there to celebrate her 30th birthday. But instead of the magical time she had expected, she ended up with horrific injuries after going on the waterslide which boasts a 214-foot drop into a pool.

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday and seen by Law & Crime, McGuinness “became airborne, and she was slammed downward against The Slide”.

The documents detailed her injuries, explaining: “The impact of The Slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinnes’ clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her.

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally, and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

McGuinness attended hospital where she was evaluated by specialists who determined she would require surgery for her gynaecological injuries.

Doctors observed she has suffered “severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations”. Additionally, she experienced a hernia that occurred after her bowel protruded “through her abdominal wall”.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Alan Wagner on behalf of McGuinness and her husband. They are seeking $50,000 in damages and have accused Disney of negligence, claiming the ride “does not warn women of their increased risk of injury”.

The lawsuit claimed: “When water is forcefully pushed inside a person's body, it carries the risk of injuring internal organs and causing great pain.”

It continued: “Because of their particular anatomy, the risk of injury as a consequence of water being forced inside a woman's body is far greater than it is for a man.”

