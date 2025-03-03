Doddie Aid 2025 raises more than £1 million for motor neurone disease research

People who walked, ran, swam and cycled in memory of former Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir have raised more than £1 million for motor neurone disease (MND) research, a charity has announced.

This year’s Doddie Aid raised a total of £1.35 million, with thousands of participants covering more than a million miles for charity during the first five weeks of the year.

It means the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has now committed a total of £19.5 million to fund pioneering research in the search for effective treatments – and ultimately a cure – for MND.

Every mile, every donation, and every new research project we fund is all about bringing real hope — and one day, a cure — to people living with MND Rob Wainwright

The Foundation was established by Weir, a former Scotland and British Lions second row, who died in 2022 aged 52 following his MND diagnosis in 2016.

This year’s fundraising efforts were spearheaded by Weir’s former Scotland team mate and close friend Rob Wainwright, who came up with the idea for the virtual mass participation event five years ago.

To conclude this year’s event, Wainwright led “Doddie’s Grand Tour”, a four-day 800 mile cycle from Dublin to Edinburgh that has so far raised £763,304.

Among those joining him were former Ireland and British & Irish Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy, Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings, broadcaster and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond, world record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont, and Doddie Weir’s widow, Kathy.

The former flanker said: “Doddie Aid is all about getting active, having fun, and raising money to help fund the research that could change lives.

“Every year, the response is incredible — and this year was no different.

We are hugely grateful to everyone who took part in Doddie Aid, particularly to Rob, who has been absolutely immense in his fundraising efforts since he first dreamt up Doddie Aid Paul Thompson, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation

“A huge thanks to everyone who took part this year and to all those who joined us on Doddie’5 Grand Tour ride and donated to another ambitious challenge.

“Like Doddie, I believe MND isn’t incurable, it’s just underfunded — and that drives us forward every day.

“Every mile, every donation, and every new research project we fund is all about bringing real hope — and one day, a cure — to people living with MND.”

Among the thousands taking part in this year’s challenge was 10-year-old Harvey Dooher, who ran 5km and completed 100 press-ups every day during the month of January.

The schoolboy raised almost £10,000 – smashing his original £250 target.

Paul Thompson, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone who took part in Doddie Aid, particularly to Rob, who has been absolutely immense in his fundraising efforts since he first dreamt up Doddie Aid and willed it into being five years ago.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney was among those taking part in this year’s Doddie Aid (Nick Forbes/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Nick Forbes

“What he has achieved is truly inspirational.

“The money we raise at the Foundation – including more than £6 million now from Doddie Aid alone – is helping us deliver Doddie’s legacy.

“It allows us to fund, guide and enable the smartest, most efficient research – allowing world-leading experts to investigate potential drugs, expedite new treatments and, fundamentally, work towards finding a cure.”

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is one of the leading charitable funders of MND research in the UK.

The funds raised support a comprehensive research pipeline, from early-stage ideas through to drug development and clinical trials, all aimed at delivering effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for MND.