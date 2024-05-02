12 of the best 'dogs at polling stations' photos for the 2024 local elections

Polling stations are open today (May 2) as local elections take place in 107 local authorities across England.

In total, 2,636 seats are up for grabs while 10 mayoral elections are taking place today - as well as the Mayor of London. Meanwhile, Londoners will also pick London assembly members too.

People in England and Wales will also vote for new police and crime commissioners.

Plus, there is also a by-election taking place in Blackpool South after ex-Tory MP Scott Benton resigned from the position.

Local elections are a good way to get a snapshot of the nation's political views at present, which is especially interesting since a general election is on the horizon.

The Tories are bracing themselves as they are forecasted to lose up to 1,000 seats, according to polls.

But most importantly, local elections mean voters turning up to polling stations with cute dogs - here is a round-up of the Best 'Dogs at Polling Stations' 2024 photos:

Current Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen's dog, Boris, waits outside a polling station on May 02, 2024 in Yarm, England. Polls have opened across 107 authorities in England where voters are set to determine the fate of nearly 2,700 council seats. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

















A dog is seen outside a polling station as people place their votes in the the London Mayoral election on May 02, 2024 in London, England. Polls have opened across 107 authorities in England where voters are set to determine the fate of nearly 2,700 council seats. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images













London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya arrive with their dog Luna to cast their vote in the London mayoral election on May 2, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Polls have opened across 107 authorities in England where voters are set to determine the fate of nearly 2,700 council seats. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images









































