Donald Trump’s former wife claimed he kept a book of Adolf Hitler speeches in his bedside table in a resurfaced interview, amid accusations that he is “parroting” the controversial leader’s words.

After a recent speech given by the former president at a rally in New Hampshire, Republican politicians were confronted with accusations that the former president was repeating some problematic tropes shared by the Nazi leader.

In his speech, Trump claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States, echoing the same hatred and fear whipped up by Hitler.

Trump’s speech sparked backlash, even among those from within his party, as his Republican rival Chris Christie said Trump’s comments were “dog-whistling”.

Given the current discourse, it's resurfaced that his former wife Ivanka Trump claimed he owned a copy of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in a 1990 Vanity Fairarticle.

In the piece, it is claimed Ivana revealed Donald Trump owned a copy of “My New Order”, which is a collection of the Nazi leader’s speeches.

The piece said: “Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler's collected speeches, 'My New Order', which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed.

“Kennedy now guards a copy of 'My New Order' in a closet at his office, as if it were a grenade. Hitler's speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.”

Trump told the reporter that it was a copy of 'Mein Kampf' that he owned and added that if he did have a copy of Hitler’s speeches he would “never read them”.

