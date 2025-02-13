Donald Trump's Ukraine comments slammed as 'dark day for the democratic world'

Donald Trump revealed details of a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Vladimir Putin, where they discussed potential peace negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine. He also expressed scepticism about Ukraine's ability to reclaim all of its territory or join NATO as part of any future agreement.

Trump stated he was "OK" with Ukraine not joining NATO and remarked that it was "unlikely" Ukraine would regain significant territory in the upcoming negotiations.

The US president later told reporters in the Oval Office: "They took a lot of land, and they fought for that land and they lost a lot of soldiers.

"I’m not making an opinion on it, but I’ve read a lot on it, and a lot of people think that’s unlikely. Some of it will come back. I think some of it will come back, yeah."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "We both agreed we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.

"President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘Common Sense.’ We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations.

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy (sic), of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now."

Trump's call with the Russian president came just hours after Zelensky warned "Putin is not preparing for peace" and called for unity from Ukraine's allies.

Following a ballistic missile and drone attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian president said: "This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own.

"Putin is not preparing for peace – he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities.

"Only strong actions and pressure on Russia can put an end to this terror. Right now, we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war."

