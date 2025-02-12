Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bizarre friendship continues, but is trouble brewing in paradise? Well, onlookers seem to think they're starting to notice tensions between the two, not least because Trump appeared to be stuck 'babysitting' his DOGE leader's son during a trip to the Oval Office.

Musk was attending a press conference in relation to an executive order signed by Trump, permitting him to make large-scale reductions in the federal workforce - and brought his four-year-old son along. What could go wrong?

"We have this unelected, fourth unconstitutional branch of government, which is the bureaucracy, which has in a lot of ways, currently more power than any elected representative," Musk told reporters, as X Æ A-Xii (also known as X), stood picking his nose over Trump's desk.

"Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely on things that matter to the people... it's just common sense. It's not draconian or radical", he continued, making important points about how American money is being spent. However, it's safe to say people were left nothing short of distracted by Trump's increasing irritation from the tot's behaviour.

At times, X even chimed into the conversation, shouting over his billionaire dad, mimicking his stance as he spoke, and even hopping onto his shoulders.

"X are you ok? This is X and he is a great guy, high IQ. A high IQ individual", Trump noted of his presence.

In fact, this was the first time in a long time that Trump wasn't the main character in the room.

Naturally, social media users have instantly turned the president's awkwardness around X into a joke.





It was the first time we've seen Trump take a back seat...









...and he didn't look too happy about it

Could Musk's entry into government be the start of the end for Trump's popularity?

Well, people seem distracted for now, at least.









