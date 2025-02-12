Grimes fumes at Elon Musk for taking their child in Trump press conference

Grimes, the musician and mother of Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii (or simply X), has responded to Musk's decision to take their four-year-old to a press conference hosted by president Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (12 February), Grimes hit back at her ex in a tweet reading: "[My son] should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

Her message was in response to a fellow X user who penned: "Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT, 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"

Many backed Grimes' sentiment, agreeing that it was "inappropriate" and not the ideal setting for a toddler.

"Is there anything you can do?" another quipped. "It is quite disturbing that he uses X in that way. Trump seems to be getting annoyed too, not good for the kid to be in the middle of all this chaos."

Meanwhile, a third empathised with the artist: "Honestly, my heart sank when I saw him in the Oval Office. This must be so tough for you."

Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala Getty Images

It comes as Musk decided to bring along his son to a press conference discussing an executive order signed by Trump that would significantly reduce the federal workforce.

Musk, the now-leader of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), admitted that he would "make mistakes" and that "some of the things I say will be incorrect and should be corrected" while seemingly backtracking a tweet regarding $50 million of condoms being sent to Gaza.

The journalist asked Musk to "correct this statement," in that they were not sent to Hamas, but instead to Mozambique to protect them against HIV.

