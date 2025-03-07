FIFA president Giovanni Infantino is seemingly considering having Drake perform at the World Cup halftime show.

Following the showstopping Super Bowl performance from Kendrick Lamar amid the ongoing public feud between the two rappers, Infantino may be on board with signing Drake for round two.

During an interview on Good Day New York, host Rosanna Scotto suggested the "great idea" to Infantino, "because you were at the Super Bowl – Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl."

An intrigued Infantino quipped, "So we can create a bit of a rivalry?"

"That’s a good idea," he said. "Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere."

The snippet was soon shared to X/Twitter, where it was inundated with responses.

"Bigger than super bowl," one suggested. "If it happens fairs to him, Kendrick can't compete with that."

Another humoured: "No way FIFA is getting involved with the beef now."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "This would genuinely be generational."

For those still blissfully unaware of the beef between Kendrick and Drake, here's the rundown.

The feud between Kendrick and Drake began in 2024 when Lamar claimed he was the best rapper out of Drake, J Cole and himself, sparking a series of diss tracks.

Kendrick's tracks, including 'Not Like Us', accused Drake of various personal flaws, including calling him a "certified paedophile," which led to legal battles. Drake retaliated with tracks like 'Family Matters' and 'The Heart Part 6', denying the allegations and suing Kendrick's label for defamation.

The conflict continued into 2025, with Kendrick making jabs during his Super Bowl performance.

