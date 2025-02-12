The buzz for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance isn't over just yet – and won't be for some time if we're going off TikTok feeds across the world. The iconic halftime show may have been cloaked in symbolism and surprise appearances, but one unlikely star of the show was the rapper's bootcut flare jeans.

The reaction on social media has been overwhelming, and the buzz continues days later, with one user commenting: "Kendrick Lamar, I was not aware of your game. Your performance has made me a fan of yours. Like who is this cute diva serving in those bootcut jeans hello? I fear I need him."

Another user shared their double whammy of a win through a meme:

Meanwhile, a third user spoke for many, joking: "All the posts about KendrickLamar making flare jeans cool 'again' is actually very disturbing to me because I had no idea flare jeans were out and I have been regularly wearing them."

Getty Images

Many fans immediately set out to track down the iconic jeans – and they succeeded.

The jeans are reportedly designed by the luxury French brand Celine and are called 'Flared Surf' in 'Summer Dazed Wash Denim', priced at a staggering $1,300 (£1,050).

Despite the hefty price tag, they quickly sold out, becoming a must-have item among fans.

And, there's another twist...

Celine

According to Page Six, Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were actually intended for Timothée Chalamet.

The pair reportedly share the same stylist, Taylor McNeil, who picked up a bunch of denim looks for Lamar's Grammy and Super Bowl appearances. A source suggested the now-iconic jeans were originally set aside for the Dune actor.

