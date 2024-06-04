The man who went viral after being seen driving during a Zoom court hearing with a suspended licence has spoken out.

Last week, footage of a judge being left flabbergasted after alleged suspended driver Corey Harris joined his Zoom court hearing while behind the wheel went viral across the internet.

Michigan man Harris was labelled with plenty of unkind words in the days after the clip went viral, but in a recent interview, he explained that he had a very good reason for thinking he was permitted to drive.

In the video, Harris appeared shocked when Judge Simpson informed him he would have to report to county jail for breaking his driving suspension – that is because the 44-year-old claims another judge ordered that the suspension be lifted back in January 2022, WXYZ reports.

The broadcasting company asked Harris what was going through his mind during the court proceedings.

“What was I thinking? I was thinking about getting my wife medical help. That’s what I was thinking,” Harris replied, adding: “They were supposed to have lifted [the driving suspension] two years ago but they didn’t. ... It’s very embarrassing, and with the type of ties that I have with the church and the community, it’s very embarrassing.”

Following the court hearing that went viral, Harris spent two days in jail after turning himself in, despite his knowledge that the licence suspension should have been lifted over two years ago.

Harris is now in the process of trying to find out what went wrong in the process of getting his driving licence properly reinstated in 2022, ultimately leading to the unfortunate viral moment that was seen around the world.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings