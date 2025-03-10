Druski breaks silence over abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit: 'A fabricated lie'

Warning: Article contains mention of sexual assault

Social media personality and comedian Druski has issued a statement following serious allegations in the Diddy lawsuit.

Plaintiff Ashley Parham, who is in the midst of her legal battle with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accused Druski and others of abuse during a party.

In the 87-page court document, Parham claims Diddy instructed Druski to assault her. In her previous filing, he was referred to as John Doe.

"Instead of immediately r*ping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size," the document read.

The filing also alleges that Druski then assaulted Parham while Diddy "sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording" the assault.

On 10 March, Druski released a statement across Instagram and X/Twitter in which he called the allegation a "fabricated lie".

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish," he wrote.

Druski continued: "My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Diddy is awaiting trial on 5 May and has denied all allegations.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative and Ashley Parham's attorney for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.