Dubliners brave ‘very cold’ Christmas sea swim

Hundreds of people have taken part in charity Christmas swims across Ireland.

In Dublin, swimmers braved the cold water on an otherwise mild morning in Clontarf, where a picturesque sunrise featured bursts of gold, pink and red emerging behind the capital’s famous Poolbeg Stacks.

People take part in the Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club annual charity Christmas swim in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

The colourful scene overhead was matched by families arriving in Christmas jumpers, swimming togs and outdoor changing robes.

They were taking part in the annual Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club charity Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.

Lucy Winkelmann takes part in the charity Christmas swim (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Santa hats were hurriedly replaced by swimming caps as toes were cautiously dipped into the sea amid scattered involuntary exclamations of “ooh” ringing out across Dublin bay.

Others dived straight in while their friends and family, and a few pets, watched. Some observers, though, said they could “never” do it.

Helen Doogue, a volunteer with the RNLI, collected donations (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

There was a flurry of frantic towelling off as Helen Doogue, a volunteer for the RNLI, explained how the Clontarf fundraising branch started.

She was one of three members of Clontarf yacht club who were rescued by the RNLI in an incident several years ago.

The water was described as ‘very cold’ (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Some time afterwards, the RNLI asked the group if they would be interested in helping to start a fundraising branch.

She said her family has had many interactions with the RNLI over the years and added: “We’re delighted to say we owe them a debt.”

Swimming caps and father Christmas hats were worn for the occasion (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

The 2024 swim marks Helen’s 50th year of involvement with the Clontarf fundraising branch – with only one year relocated to the Clontarf Baths because of the tides.

She has witnessed all sorts of conditions, including the breaking of ice at the top of the slip.

Some swimmers entered more slowly than others (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

This year though, she said it was a “doddle” – even when compared with a message from Thailand, where she said friends were sipping mojitos after a lifeboat swim.

“We’re nearly at that stage here,” she said – as hot whiskeys were prepared for those who needed to warm up.

The swim is an annual tradition (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Lucy Winkelmann, who swims in Clontarf every day, said there was a “lovely group of people” involved, as she shared some cake that was given to her by a friend.

“It was very nice, everyone always brings something down.”

People pose for a photo before the swim (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

She said it was “not so painful” for those who did it regularly, adding that she was planning to “take it easy” for the rest of the day – although that does include cooking Christmas diner.

Sean Mulligan said the water was “very cold”, but that the mild accompanying weather made it a “lovely day to do it”.

He said he was “delighted” to start a Christmas day tradition with Jill Owens and their 10-week old daughter Maisie – as all three wore Santa hats.

Sean Mulligan and Jill Owens with their ten-week-old daughter Maisie Mulligan (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Asked if he would bring Maisie along sometime in the future, he said: “Hopefully, maybe with a wetsuit on her,” and added: “Might get her mother in next year.”

Ms Owens added: “I’ll have no excuse next year.”

Andrea Guzman, from Colombia (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Swimmers from around the world also turned up. Andrea Guzman, from Colombia and now living in Artane, said she came down to share the sunrise with everyone and “have a little swim”.

Through chattering teeth, she added that it was “very, very cold”.

John O’Reilly, 81, from Raheny, has been taking part in the annual swim since its beginning (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

“It was very different. Sea water in Colombia would be always warm, so it was nothing like that.

“But this gives you the energy for the cooking time, opening presents – and you won’t feel tired for the rest of the day.”

However, she noted that swimmers were planning to warm up with some coffee – and perhaps that drop of whiskey too.

Other sea swims had been organised across the island, including on Inchydoney beach in Cork and Blackrock Pier in Galway.