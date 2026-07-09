Duchess of Edinburgh makes a cameo appearance on The Archers

The Duchess of Edinburgh has made a surprise cameo appearance on The Archers.

Sophie, who has been a fan of the long-running BBC Radio 4 show for many years, joined Ambridge regulars in Thursday’s episode.

In behind the scenes images taken when she secretly recorded her segment at the BBC Mailbox in Birmingham in May, Sophie was pictured smiling as she stood in front of her script and microphone under the bright studio lights.

Sophie with actors Tim Bentnick who plays David Archer, David Troughton who stars as Tony Archer (Joe Giddens/PA)

She was joined by actors Tim Bentnick, who plays David Archer, David Troughton, who stars as Tony Archer, and Susie Riddell, who appears as Tracy Horrobin.

The episode – in the drama’s 75th anniversary year – aired at 7pm and revealed Sophie as a surprise guest at the fictional Borchester Show, in her real life role as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming (Leaf).

“Nerves are frayed on the day of the Borchester Show, and a surprise guest makes their mark,” the programme’s website had hinted.

The duchess during her visit to BBC Mailbox in Birmingham in May (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The duchess is following in the footsteps of the Queen, who appeared on the soap in 2011.

Camilla, also a self-confessed Archers addict, acted out her role as president of the National Osteoporosis Society in a special episode to mark The Archers’ 60th anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret made a cameo in 1984, when she was a surprise guest at a fundraising fashion show for the NSPCC in the ballroom of Ambridge’s local hotel Grey Gables.

Sophie met the cast and crew before recording the episode, and at one point was shown covering her mouth with her hand in an apparent show of either shock or surprise as she chatted with Charles Collingwood, who plays Brian Aldridge.

Sophie reacts as he meets cast members from The Archers (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The Archers has been aired on BBC radio since 1951 and has clocked up more than 20,000 episodes – more than any other continuous drama serial in the world.

It reaches millions of devoted fans who tune in to hear the ups and downs experienced by the residents of the fictional village of Ambridge.

Pressing topical issues such as climate change, the economic challenges faced by farmers, alcoholism, modern slavery, domestic abuse and coercive control have all been tackled by the show.