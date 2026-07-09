Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PlayStation releases 'imminent'

It seems Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 both releasing on PlayStation may be imminent.

Activision confirmed ports of two of the best Call of Duty games of all time will release on PlayStation in July but little else has been said about them since.

It seems a release date reveal is imminent, or the ports could shadow drop at any moment, as it appears trophy lists for both PS5 and PS4 versions of the games have leaked online.

On PSN Profiles, a popular third-party site where PlayStation players can track their trophies, there are sets of trophies for PS5 and PS4 versions of both Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2.

Black Ops 2 trophies appear to be identical however with Black Ops 1, it's been spotted two trophies linking to wager matches have been removed, sparking speculation this fan favourite will not be included in the upcoming ports.



A new trophy called 'Big Bang Theory' seems to be included though which was only previously available on XBOX, awarded for 'In Moon, gain sweet, sweet revenge'.

There has also been speculation the ports will cost $40 each without any DLC included, meaning purchasing both Black Ops base game ports will cost gamers $80 in total with further costs for DLC packs.

Aside from the existence of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PlayStation ports that are due to release some time in July, everything else at the time of writing has not been officially confirmed and is speculation until anything is announced.

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